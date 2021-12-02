Anita Gardner, 70 of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East. She was born July 23, 1951 in Brown County, OH to the late William Gardner and Virginia (Dotson) Mussinan.

She is survived by her uncle, Tommy Dotson and several cousins and many good friends.

She was an animal lover and enjoyed the challenge of a good crossword puzzle.

Following cremation, there will be a small graveside service at the Decatur Cemetery on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N Columbus St, Russellville, OH 45168 to help with funeral expenses.

Please sign Anita’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.