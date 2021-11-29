Robert “Bob” Young of Sardinia, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the age of 70. He was born to the late William C. and Margaret Ann (nee Burger) Young on January 05, 1951 in Clinton County, Ohio.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years Glenda Young; his loving children William (Eileen) Young of Fayetteville, Ohio, Roberta Banks of Zenia, Ohio, and Rebecca Young of Hamilton, Ohio; and his adored grandchildren Brianna, Robby, and Donald Banks.

In addition to his parents Robert was preceded in death by his brother William “Bill” Young.

Robert loved working on and being around classic cars, he was also an avid hunter.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Pastor Lloyd Shoemaker officiating. Interment will follow at Vera Cruz – Holy Ghost Parish Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ohio.