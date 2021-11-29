Oona Lee (Kanigoski) Moler passed away on November 28, 2021 in Batavia, Ohio at the age of 77. She was born on November, 24 1944 in Covington, Kentucky to Joseph and Thelma Kanigoski. She grew up in Louisville Kentucky and graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in 1965. After graduating college she worked various jobs. Included moving to, Ohio and taking a job at the U.S. Post Office located at Liberty and Dalton in downtown Cincinnati. While working there she met James L. Moler and the two were married on August 3, 1967 and settled in Mt. Orab.

They enjoyed traveling and building their small farm together. On March 1, 1981 their son Perry J. Moler was born. In the Mid 1980’s Oona started working with various school districts in Brown County as a substitute teacher during this time she found her home within Eastern Local School District where she served for over 25 years until her retirement in 2014.

Oona was preceded in death by her husband James L. Moler, her parents, sister Paula Jones, brothers Ron Kane and Norman Kanigoski and brother-in-law Eugene (Luke) Moler Jr.

She is survived by her son Perry (Caroline) Moler of Greenville, Texas, brother-in-law Sam (Barbara) Moler, sister-in-law Barbara (Charles) Schindel, sister-in-law Cindy Moler all of Mt. Orab. And several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be the night before on Thursday, November 30, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio.