Charles “Chuck” Robinson III of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the age of 68. He was born July 30, 1953 in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Charles W. and Anna May (nee Moore) Robinson.

Chuck is survived by sister Karren Robinson Of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his niece Nicole Heinrich of Florence, Kentucky and nephew Damian Stockmeier of Forest Park, Ohio.

In addition to his parents Chuck was preceded in death by his wife Diane Robinson.

Chuck loved to play music especially the key board. Please visit the tribute website that his family made for him at chuckrobinson.rocks.com

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of family.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.