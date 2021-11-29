Carla Jane (Ernst) Mysonhimer, age 59 of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, November 26, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky after a courageous and exhausting battle with cancer. She was born on April 7, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late James and Jane (Richey) Ernst. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister – Cheryl Fender.

Carla was a member of the Living Church of Five Mile in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a stay at home mom and later worked for Children’s Services in West Union, Ohio and in Cincinnati, Ohio. Carla ended her career working in the healthcare field as a nursing assistant and she loved spending time with her family and with her dogs.

Carla is survived by her longtime companion – Ernest Moore, Sr. of Georgetown, Ohio; two children – Katrina Wagoner and husband Shannon of Ripley, Ohio and Joseph Ernst and wife Blythe of Sardinia, Ohio; four grandchildren – Jacob and Katie Wagoner and Skylar and Peyton Ernst and her beloved dogs – Marley and Bruiser.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Rehmel will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Inurnment will follow the services in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 228, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com