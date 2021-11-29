Ada Meryl Cahall Walker, age 101, from Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio. She was born August 10, 1920 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank E. and Blanche (Jones) Cahall. She married Lowell W. Walker, DVM on November 25, 1943 and he predeceased her in 2006. Ada had one sister and two brothers who also predeceased her: – Mildred (Vernon) Martin – Francis Perry (Virginia) Cahall and Calvin (Ruth) Cahall, as well as two sons-in-law – Bud Hubbard and Bill Rickert. Ada graduated from Georgetown High School in 1938. She was a life-long member of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church since the 1930’s. She served as a Veterinary Technician alongside her husband at the Georgetown Veterinary Hospital. Ada enjoyed being a part of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 auxiliary, the Zane Trace Car Club, the Brown County General Hospital auxiliary and the Brown County Historical Society.

Ada is survived by three children – JoAnn Hubbard of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Tim Walker and wife Nancy of Jacksonville, Florida and Susan Rickert of Bellbrook, Ohio; eight grandchildren – John Walker (Amy), Justin Oney (Jen), Charlie Walker (Ashley), Matthew Bunnell, Christa Freyhof (Chris), Beth McHenry (Vic), Nora Pachnik and Elizabeth Breitenstein (Brendon); fifteen great grandchildren – Jenny, Amber, Skylar, Kai, Niko, Presley, Rebekah, Sarah, Lindsay, Caleb, Grace, LJ, Clara, Otto, and Greta as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M.– 2:00 P.M. at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio, Thursday, December 2, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 PM at the Cahall Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Confidence Cemetery immediately following.