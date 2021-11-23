Gregory Gene Gatch, 67, darling husband of Hilary Floyd Gatch, died Oct. 10, 2021.

Greg was born at Cincinnati Hospital on April 23, 1954 and was raised in Williamsburg, OH.

He went to Western Brown School and was a “Greenbush Gremlin.” He volunteered at Chatfield College and then attended Ohio University in Athens from 1971-1975. He was an excellent drummer and as a young man played drums with Doug Green’s band.

He moved to Hilton Head Island where he was involved with running convention bands.

In 1977, he went to Negril, Jamaica.

Hilary met Greg at the “Soon Come Disco” on New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, 1977 where he was living and she was on holiday.

The two fell in love, and after her commuting back and forth he joined her in London, England.

Hilary was a fashion designer with her own label – Hilary Floyd.

Greg joined her in business and they showed their fashion collections in Paris (France), Munich (Germany), Japan, and London that they manufacured at their studio in London and Delhi (India); an interesting, exciting and busy life.

They married in Beaufort, South Carolina on Nov. 22, 1979.

Greg managed a rock band in the early 1980s called Head On with Andy Quanta and his brother as lead performers.

Greg joined the British Army T.A.’s as a Green Jacket and served in Northern Ireland and Germany, finally being promoted to Captain before he returned to the United States of America in 1991.

Greg was very close to his grandfather Kenneth Gatch, and grandpa offered Greg his farm on Blue Sky Park Road, which he bought in 1987, giving Kenneth a life tenancy.

When grandpa passed, Greg wanted to come home to hunt, fish, and manage his own land. Greg and Hilary also inherited 25 pygmy goats from “goat man” Kenneth Gatch.

Hilary commuted back and forth, finally closing her business in London and arrived on Nov. 5 1992 on English “Guy Fawkes Day” to a welcoming party of friends, family, a bonfire, and fireworks.

Hilary lived a happy life in Williamsburg with Greg, her love of 43 years who she misses dearly.

Greg had a “dry” sense of humor and could be eccentric and funny, usually with a smile on his face.

He was a loving, caring, kind, generous, and charming husband.

His family and friends will miss and remember him with love and many wonderful memories.

He is survived by hi sister Tina and her husband Vic Amiott, his niece Tiffany Gatch and her husband Tony Dehede and daughter Madison, his nephew Tristan Amiott and his wife Lauren and son Jack, his brother Brian Gatch and his wife Venetia, his cousins Loretta Shushine Marshall, husband Mike and daughters Jenny and Rachel, and of course his British family the Brintons (nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and grand nieces in England and New Zealand).

Rest in peace darling Greg.