The historic Red Oak Church is in need of repairs. Photo by Greg Haitz

The church was formed in 1798 and the current building was built in 1817. It was described to be “A meeting house of stone 65-feet in the clear and 45 feet wide this 19th day of February 1817.” The Red Oak Church is now just over 200 years old and in desperate need of repairs.

Mary Howelett, long-time member of the Red Oak Church, is trying to raise funds for repairs to the church.

“There were no gutters for many years and the rain has gotten under the walls, walls which are 22-inches thick,” said Howelett. “The mortar is coming off outside everywhere, and the plaster is coming off the inside walls as well.

“The ceiling has water spots, and we are trying to determine the cause of that. There are missing shutters and windowsills,” she added. “Basically, very little has been done since my father died in the early 90’s.” Lykins Oil has donated some funds and Triple M put up new gutters.

“We have no idea how much some of this work will cost,” said Howelett. “It seems like every time I’m here I see something else that needs to be fixed.”

Some may recall that Rosa Washington Riles was born in Red Oak and she later was the third, and last person, to portray “Aunt Jemima” nationally. She is buried in the cemetery next to the church. The church is listed on the American Presbyterian/Reformed Historic Sites Registry.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

If Red Oak Presbyterian Church has meant anything to you and/or your family, you can help with the restoration by sending a donation check to

Red Oak Presbyterian Church,

P.O. Box 193, Ripley, Ohio 45167 or

Red Oak Presbyterian Church

8315 Hartman Road,

Ripley, Ohio 45167

There is also a GoFundMe page on Facebook.