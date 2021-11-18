Lloyd Eugene Butts, 94

Lloyd Eugene Butts, age 94 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, November 16, 2021 at his residence in the same house he was born in on September 7, 1927 to the late Lloyd and Grace (Stansberry) Butts. Gene was a lifelong farmer and a bus driver for 45 years for the Western Brown School District; a lifetime member of the Fairview Chapel Church near Georgetown, Ohio, owner of the Barn Yard Boutique, former chairman of the United Dairy Association and the Brown County Soil and Water Conservation, former Scott Township Trustee and former member of the Brown County Senior Fair Board and the Western Brown Board of Education. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Ellis) Butts in 2007, one daughter – Connie Lindsey, two sons-in-law – Gary Lindsey and Allen Creek and one brother – Ray L. Butt, Sr.

Mr. Butts is survived by three children – Jerry Butts of Florida, Linda Creek of Lynchburg, Ohio and Robert Butts of Williamsburg, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Kimberly Keplinger and husband Brian, Kevin Lindsey and wife Kristina, Shawn Creek and wife Burt, Kyle Creek and wife Jessica and Robbie, Elijah and Delilah Butts; five great grandchildren – Corrin and Connor Keplinger, Logan Lindsey, Mackenzie Creek and Kaelyn Stenger and one sister – Dorothy Sowers of Lansing, Michigan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Fairview Chapel, 10989 US 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Ken Meyers and Sam Talley will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

