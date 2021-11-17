John P. Parker Historical Society’s Holiday Forest of Lights

The John P. Parker Historical Society, as a fundraiser and to take part in Ripley’s River Village Christmas, will create a Holiday Forest of Lights at 300 N. Front St. in Ripley.

For each donation of $100 to the John Parker Historical Society a Christmas tree with shining crystal lights will be displayed in the Parker Park area. We encourage businesses, organizations, and individuals to donate trees to this beautiful holiday display. Donations may be made in memory of a loved one, in honor of a loved one or in appreciation of someone special in your life.

Donors are invited to attend a special lighting ceremony at the Parker House on December 1st at 6 p.m. Donations must be received by Nov. 23 to be mentioned at the Dec. 1st dedication. Donations are tax deductible. For more information call, President, Carol Stivers. 937-392-1135.

Make checks payable to: John P. Parker Historical Society-Forest of Lights. Mail to: Forest of Lights, John P. Parker Historical Society, Inc., P.O. Box 246, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

The Parker Tree Committee are members are Danny Price, Druann Kendrick, Roberta Platt, and Carol Stivers. They are always looking for volunteers to help with putting on tree lights. This usually happens around November 27, through the 30th