Chatfield College hosts fun-filled fall festival

ST. MARTIN —November 8, 2021. Chatfield College hosted their annual Fall Festival featuring the Quilt, Craft, and Car Show and the Alumni Homecoming on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Quilt, Craft, and Car Show have long been a community favorite, and this year included the addition of food trucks from Angela’s Curbside and Driscoll Concessions.

“After a year of hiatus due to Covid-19, we were thrilled to welcome people back to our campus and celebrate community,” said Kelly Watson, Director of Development and coordinator of the event. “The volunteer committee was dedicated to bringing back this fun annual event and worked tirelessly to ensure our guests had a safe and memorable experience.” Watson also added, “This year, we added an alumni homecoming and were blessed to welcome back 20 alumni, including two Ugandan students who studied at Chatfield in the 1970s.”

Families enjoyed truck rides around the campus, games, pumpkin painting, trunk or treat, historic campus tours led by Sr. Patricia Homan, costume contest, and live music. Nineteen local crafters and artisans also participated in the craft show.

Fifty-two quilts entered in this year’s show. Chatfield College’s Quilt Show is the longest-running quilt show in Brown County, OH. Guests of the quilt show voted by ballot for the Viewer’s Choice awards. The following quilters won in these categories:

· Hand-stitched Wall Quilt: Jean Covert

· Machine-stitched Wall Quilt: Laura Osborn-Coffey

· Hand-stitched Bed Quilt: Patricia Brink

· Machine-stitched Bed Quilt: Laura Loftin

This event featured 96 cars and bikes in the classic car and bike show. The following individuals won in these categories:

· Best of Show: R.W. Salt, 1947 Chevy Aero Custom

· O’Reilly’s Pick: Mack and Linda Jordan, 1950 3100 Pick-up truck

· First Place Motorcycle: Dave Burge, 2015 Harley

· First Place 1995 and Older: Scott Renaker, 1967 Camaro

· First Place 1996 and Newer: Ethan Winters, 2005 Viper

Awards for Top 25 car/truck/motorcycle were also awarded to: Mike Bouts, Dave Budke, Pam Chandler, Jeff Condo, Dave Connitt, Jerry Cox, Mike Fahey, Jim Farley, Paul Fithen, Ryan Gregory, Chris Irvin, John Libbert, Virgil and Nancy McHenry, Joe Mast, Al Olsson, Julie Rader, Tim Ross, Frank Sabastianelli, Doug Schmees, Danny Smith, Raymond Smith, David Wedmore, Carl Woodruff, Don and Judy Woodruff, Bill Zink.

The fall festival was sponsored by O’Reilly’s Auto Parts of Batavia, RetireMediQ, Colonial Post and Fence, and Terry’s Grocery. In addition, New Jerusalem Baptist Church provided transportation for Cincinnati campus students.

The Fall Festival Committee was comprised of: Sylvia Waller-Courtland ‘03, Ron Gloss, Denny and Maureen Kiley ‘88, Diane Meeks, Bob Slone ‘07, Kim Wiederhold, Cynthia Dye Wimmers ‘76, Bill Young, Chatfield Student Service Club, and various Chatfield staff members.