Brown County Humane Society on a mission to raise $22K for ‘22

Limiting the stray dog and cat populations in Brown County has been a difficult task for the Brown County Humane Society that is limited on staff and volunteers. Even after some major renovations at the Brown County Animal Shelter in Georgetown while being operated by the Brown County Humane Society, the animal shelter remains at or just below maximum capacity; and every day the shelter workers and volunteers are reminded of how important it is to spay and neuter cats and dogs.

So, when a generous donor asked Brown County Humane Society Director Renee Bates what they were in need of most, it didn’t take long for her to respond with assistance in helping with the spaying and neutering of the pets and strays in the county.

“The way to solve this (problem) is to spay and neuter,” said Bates.

The generous donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, agreed to donate $11,000 towards the Brown County Humane Society’s goal of raising a total of $22,000 for spaying and neutering in 2022, when the humane society will be launching its BC SNAP (Spay and Neuter Assistance Program).

The Brown County Humane Society started collecting donations for its “$22K for ‘22” just last week and as of Nov. 8 had already raised $6,000 of its $11,000 goal.

With a deadline of Nov. 22, the Brown County Humane Society had only two weeks to raise the remaining $5,000 to reach their $11,000 goal.

According to Bates, the BC SNAP program will provide free and low cost pay and neuter vouchers for low-income households. It will also provide TNR (Trap Neuter Return) services for feral and community cats.

With around a decade of experience at the Brown County Humane Society, Bates is well aware of how quickly stray cat communities can grow, and the TNR services can provide a solution to the growing problem in the county.

With the TNR program, feral and community cats are captured, taken to be spayed or neutered, then the ear is tipped and they are released back to their community.

This greatly helps to prevent growth of cat communities, limiting the stray cat population.

“This is how we’re going to save thousands of animals,” Bates said of the BC SNAP program to kick off in 2022.

But to match the $11,000 donated by a generous supporter of the humane society, Bates said they are in need of some additional donations before Nov. 22.

According to Bates, the spay and neutering vouchers for 2022 would help out many good pet owners in the county.

“People of Brown County love animals, and there are a number of good pet owners in the county who struggle to come up with the money for spaying and neutering. SNAP will help with that,” said Bates.

You can donate to the Brown County Humane Society’s “$22K for ‘22” on the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter Facebook page, or by visiting the Brown County Humane Society website at https://www.bchsohio.org.

You can also drop off a donation in person at the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter at 100 Veterans Blvd in Georgetown.

Contact the Brown County Humane Society by phone at (937) 378-3457.