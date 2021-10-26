Raymond Allen McWilliams, 62

Raymond Allen McWilliams, age 62 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, October 22, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Ray was a hard worker and worked at Milacron for 34 years. He wasn’t afraid to tell it like it was, but had a heart of gold. Ray loved his family and would do anything for anyone. He loved to travel, especially out west. He always loved to play cards, because he usually won. Ray loved to metal detect, was an avid coin collector, liked woodworking, was the family mechanic and loved to tell jokes. He was born March 11, 1959 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late John Orin and Loretta Anna (Hook) McWilliams.

Ray is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years – Teresa (Rice) McWilliams; one daughter – Anna K. McWilliams (fiancé – Nick Bohorfoush) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Marilyn Jean Caudell (Daniel) of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Mary Kathleen “Kathy” Peters (Conley) of Lancaster, Kentucky; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; extended family from Tennessee – Gayle Mayfield, Tonya and Rusty Bradley, Amanda and Steve Pyle and their children.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Fr. Tom Bolte will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 28 at St. Mary Parish Hall in Arnheim. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Arnheim. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

