Roger M. Manley, age 72 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio. He grew up and attended school in Higginsport, Ohio. Roger was employed at Dravo where he was injured in a workplace accident in 1980. That didn’t stop him from being a car enthusiast. He loved cars from a very young age. Roger was a drag racer for many years and enjoyed having classic muscle cars restored and entering them in car shows and attending cruise-ins. He loved his cars, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his wife, daughters and grandkids. They were the apple of his eye.

Roger was born May 5, 1949 in Red Oak, Ohio the son of the late Larry and Lottie (Polley) Manley. He was also preceded in death by one sister – Una Manley; three brothers – Herschel Manley, Dean Manley and Lovell “Mousey” Manley.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of fifty years – Cindy (Schuler) Manley; two daughters – Amy Klump (John) of Ripley, Ohio and Holly Whitt (Chad) of Aberdeen, Ohio; four grandchildren – Logan Klump and Landon Klump, both of Ripley, Ohio, Payton Whitt and Cayden Whitt, both of Aberdeen, Ohio; one brother – Larry Manley, Jr. of West Milton, Ohio; three sisters – Betty Crawford of Georgetown, Ohio, Violet Rice of Higginsport, Ohio and Carolyn Hughes (Larry) of Georgetown, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}