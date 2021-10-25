Myrtle Ann Malone, age 88 of Amelia, Ohio, died Friday, October 22, 2021 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township. She was a homemaker and a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church in Summerside, Ohio. Mrs. Malone was born April 16, 1933 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Alma (Kennett) Gray. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Dottie and Betty.

Mrs. Malone is survived by her loving husband of 70 ½ years – Harry Malone; two daughters – Marsha Vonderwish (Joe) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Melody Malone of Amelia, Ohio; three grandchildren – Paul Vonderwish (Sara) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dan Vonderwish (Kristen) of Canal Fulton, Ohio and Dave Vonderwish (Kassi) of Owensville, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, one step-sister – Linda Swope (Charles); one step-brother – David Gray (Joyce); many special cousins and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Scott Land will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

