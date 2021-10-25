Edward Anthony Comer died on Monday, October 18, 2021 in Metairie, Louisiana. Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 13, 1943. Age 78 years. Son of the late John Edward and Mary Dorothy (Ward) Comer. Husband of Carol Ann Cantelli Comer for 48 years. Brother of Dottie Comer Ruppert (Bill), John Comer (Pat), the late Tom Comer (Mary). Step-father of Edward Paul Curry, Jr., Mark Henri Curry (Julie), and Erick Patrick Curry (Brenda). Father of Jamie Ezra Dixon. Grandfather of Tyler Curry (Emilie), Cameron Curry, Jared Curry, Olivia Curry, Nicholas Curry, Evan Curry and Lauren Curry. Great-grandfather of James Patrick Curry. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was a graduate of St. John’s Preparatory School, Brooklyn, New York and St. Peter’s University, Jersey City, New Jersey. After college, Ed became a Brother of the Poor of St. Francis at Mt. Alverno in Cincinnati, Ohio. After leaving the brotherhood, Ed became a teacher at Longview State Hospital while also working at the Children’s Home of Cincinnati. He then became an administrator of New Hope School for Special Needs Students in Brown County Ohio. Ed was an Administrator for the Board of Mental Health of Brown County, a teacher at Chatfield College in St. Martin, Ohio, as well as Director of HEALTH-UC Rural Health Services in Georgetown, Ohio. Ed received his Master’s Degree from Xavier University, Cincinnati. He then worked in the Department of Psychiatry for the University of Cincinnati and the Department of Psychology at Xavier University, Cincinnati. Ed became Assistant Dean in the Department of Psychiatry at Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio. Ed was a generous man giving of his time, talent and treasure to many organizations and institutions including Covenant House Cincinnati, Boys Hope Cincinnati, Covenant House New Orleans, Magnolia Community Services and Joshua Butler Elementary School, Westwego.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 12:15 P.M. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Ed’s name to Covenant House New Orleans and Magnolia Community Services. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.schoenfh.com

