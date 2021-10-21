Stanley E. Shaw, age 87, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Saturday October 16, 2021 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born in Georgetown, Ohio, to John Arthur and Esther Shaw. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, John Shaw; a grandson, Elijah Looker; and his brother, Donald Shaw.

Stanley is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Shaw; daughters Julie Shaw, Alexandria, Va., and Pamela (Tom) Looker of Sidney, Ohio; grandchildren Ruth, Lydia, Hannah, James and Essie, Sidney, Ohio; a niece, Gail (Dave) Yates, Tipp City, Ohio; and a nephew, Don (Cyndi) Shaw, Xenia, Ohio.

Stanley graduated from Georgetown High School and Ohio Mechanical Institute. He served in the U.S. Army, and retired from Hobart Corp.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Troy on October 30, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., with Pastor Chris Heckaman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Troy First United Methodist Church Choir Fund, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy, Ohio 45373 or Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

