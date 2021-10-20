Georgetown man charged with felonious assault

On October 11, 2021, at approximately 10:01 p.m., the Brown County Sherriff’s Office received a report of a fight involving a knife at 3205 Snider Malott Road outside of Mount Orab, Ohio. Brown County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived and found a male subject later identified as Jimmy Bowling, D.O.B of 03/21/1981 seated on the porch of the residence with a wound to his calf that was heavily bleeding. Emergency medical personnel arrived and transported Mr. Bowling to Mount Orab Mercy Care for treatment.

Brown County Deputies investigating this incident identified Benjamin Miller, D.O.B of 12/20/1991 as the suspect in this assault. Miller, who resides at 10843 Parker Road in Georgetown, Ohio, became involved in the fight with Mr. Bowling due to a disagreement over car parts. Miller is alleged to have pulled out a knife and cut Mr. on the leg several times. Mr. Miller then left the scene in a white CHEV 4DR bearing Ohio license JGR-7868.

At approximately 10:08 p.m., a Mount Orab Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at High and Hughes Street in Mount Orab, Ohio. The suspect was the operator of the vehicle. Brown County Deputies responded to the traffic stop location and took Miller into custody.

Benjamin Miller has been charged with Felonious Assault and is currently being held at the Brown County Jail. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Mount Orab Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Benjamin Miller https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/web1_MUGSHOTS_35280376-1-.jpgBenjamin Miller