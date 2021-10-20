During the Georgetown Council meeting on Oct. 14, discussion about the three entry signs ended in a motion to continue with progress as the designs were originally proposed, with the possibility of alterations to the design in the future.

The signs, which cost approximately $15,000 each, will be constructed with a brick base and a granite slab insert with the Georgetown logo, and a “welcome to Georgetown” phrase. The village received $20,000 of funds from Rumpke as compensation for the village abandoning Byers Road. The remainder of the funds will come from the village’s community development budget.

Much of the public comment during the village’s meeting revolved around the signs. Resident Barb Virost took to the podium to praise the design and the work that has already been completed on the order.

“These are something that’s going to be long lasting, and they have been looked at very carefully,” Virost said. “They’re simple, they will welcome you, and I think….these will represent our village well.”

Criticisms of the signs came from multiple residents who believe that they should include the likeness or mention of President Ulysses S. Grant. Stan Purdy, President of the Grant Homestead Association brought to the council a rendering of the Association’s logo with the proposition of including it on the signs.

“That represents Grant as General, Grant as President, and the Homestead, and a little bit of the schoolhouse,” he said. “I think that would be appropriate as a logo on the sign.”

As discussions of the signs ended on the note of moving forward with no changes to the logo and no additions, residents with concerns are encouraged to attend the Community Development Committee meetings that are held at 6 p.m. before the first council meeting of each month.

Public comment moved from the signs to the widely-discussed issue of fiber optic installation in the village. Georgetown resident Delbert Aicholtz addressed his concerns with the idea. Council Member Nancy Montgomery clarified that there is no current project underway for fiber optic installation, and that the council is only researching options. The village was awarded a grant to be potentially used for fiber optics, but if no viable option is chosen, the grant will be returned.

During his report, Fire Chief Joey Rocky shared that the fair was more challenging for the department this year than in years past. Because of various circumstances, neighboring communities’ departments were not able to assist, which left the majority of the workload of monitoring the grounds for safety, availability at the booth, and covering the village outside of the fair to the Georgetown Department. He commended the team for their dedication. He also shared that CPR certification is available to the public for $10, and encourages people of all ages to attend the class that will include CPR, AED training, and stroke awareness.

Police Chief Rob Freeland also commended his department on their recent work that included assisting a suicidal person and stopping burglaries. He expressed the department’s need for a full time officer, and said that he is currently using multiple part-time officers to fulfill the need. The department also welcomed Kyle Luther as a part-time officer, as he was sworn in at the beginning of the meeting by Mayor Dale Cahall.

The council also mentioned the upcoming events in the village, where the public is encouraged to join. A rollerskating event will take place at the Courthouse Square on October 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Council Member Steve Wolfe will provide music and lighting for the event, and the Cherry Street Cafe will remain open for food and beverage items. Port-a-potties will be available for use as well.

The next council meeting will take place on October 28 at 7 p.m.

The proposed design was introduced over the course of a year and a half during council meetings. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/web1_sign9-8-21.jpgThe proposed design was introduced over the course of a year and a half during council meetings.