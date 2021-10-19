Wilma Jean Zimmerer, 87

Wilma Jean Zimmerer of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away at the age of 87 in Williamsburg, Ohio on Friday, October 15, 2021. She was born on September 17, 1934 in Williamsburg, Ohio to the late Charles and Edna Storer.

Wilma is survived by her loving daughter, Bonnie (Wayne) Wright of Williamsburg, OH; her cherished grandchildren: Donald Wayne (Shelly Ann) Wright of Williamsburg, OH and Mitzi Jean Ingels of Winchester, OH; her adored great-grandchildren: Courtney Jean Kattine of Mt. Orab, OH, Donald Wayne Wright Jr. of Amelia, OH, Alexis Nichole Adams of Georgetown, OH, Lacy Elizabeth Gries of New Richmond, OH and Austin Shane Ingels of Georgetown, OH; her caring great-great-grandchildren: Sephira Rose Adams, Brayden Jax White and Raiden Jack Adams; her dear siblings: Mildred Ashmore of Williamsburg, OH and Harry Storer of Williamsburg, OH; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Joseph Zimmerer and her siblings: Robert Storer, John Storer, Carey Storer and Caroline Scott.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until the time of service. Burial in Williamsburg Cemetery, Williamsburg, OH. Pastor Barbara Phillips-Schnecker will be officiating.

