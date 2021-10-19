Charles Lafon Wilson of Goshen, IN (formerly of Mt. Orab, OH) passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born in Greenbush, OH on October 7, 1942 to the late Lloyd and Opal Wilson.

Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia (née Buckmaster) Wilson of Goshen, IN; his children: Tracey S. Wilson of FL, Gregory Wilson of FL, Lafonia R. (Raymond) Hoke of Elkhart, IN and Carla > (Chuck Pauwels) Wilson of South Bend, IN; his grandson, Brody Easterline; and his brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Wilson of Lake Waynoka, OH.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernie Wilson and Elton Wilson.

Charles graduated Mt. Orab High School in 1960 and retired from RV Industry. He enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing and golfing.

Funeral service was held 1 PM Friday, October 1, 2021 at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, OH 45154, where friends were received from 11 AM until the time of service. Burial Five Mile Cemetery, Sterling Township, OH. Larry Moon officiated.

