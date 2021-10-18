James Leroy Fryman, age 69 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Fairfield Mercy Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. He was a retired truck driver for Armond-Cassil Railroad and a United States Vietnam War Army veteran. James was born November 11, 1951 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Stanley Leroy and Jennie Katherine (Cooper) Fryman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter – April Leann Fryman and one brother – Michael Dean Fryman.

Mr. Fryman is survived by his wife Robin Lynn (Saylor) Fryman; two daughters – Lisa Fryman and Tonia (John Cherolis) Fryman all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three sisters – Stephanie K. Thomas and husband Jonathan of West Union, Ohio, Sheryl Yockey and Debbie Jolley and husband Jim all of Aberdeen, Ohio; friend – Stephanie Coffman and husband John of Mt. Orab, Ohio and three grandchildren – Conner James Fryman, Corbin Hendrix Fryman and Clayton Michael Cherolis all of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Alan Clemmer will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Disabled American Veterans, 860 Dolwick Drive, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

