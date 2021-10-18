Chris Linn Coon, age 65, passed away at his home in Williamsburg, Ohio on September 28, 2021. He was born the son of Clyde and Jenny Coon in Van Wert, Ohio. He leaves behind his daughter, Sarah Coon, Williamsburg; son, Joseph Coon, Cincinnati, and step-sons Adam and Michael Jordan. He also leaves four brothers; Craig Coon, Monteray, California; Scott Coon, Bowling Green, Ohio; Kip Coon, Batavia, Ohio and Chip Coon (Lisa), Cincinnati, Ohio. He leaves behind a sister, Tonya Brooks (Steve) of Ripley, Ohio. A brother, Thomas Coon, predeceased him as did his father.

Chris was a construction supervisor. As an adult, he coached youth baseball in Williamsburg, although he sacrificed his own high school sports career to help his family when his father became ill. He spent his summers doing farm labor, including cutting tobacco.

Chris had a beautiful singing voice and was a sonorous speaker. He sang in the musical, South Pacific, when he was only 12 years old. Chris was a kind and generous person even though he endured years of hardship after a stroke left him partially paralyzed. His step-father, Lester Scott and his mother, Jenny, took loving care of Chris so that he was able to maintain his precious independence.

In his final years, Chris learned to paint and he produced many lovely paintings, even though he painted with only one hand. Chris will live on in our hearts as the sweet soul we love and his laughter will grace our memories.

