RIPLEY, Ohio — Water customers can expect to pay an average monthly bill of $106.83 per 3,000 gallons if voters choose to keep the current public water system rather than voting in favor of selling it during the Nov. 2 election, based on information provided by Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates.

If Ripley voters choose to vote in favor of the issue to sell the current public water system and go with the bid that was accepted by Brown County Rural Water Association, the average monthly bill for 3,000 gallons will be $31.18, according to information provided by Gates.

The significant increase in what Ripley water customers will be paying if voters choose not to sell the water system is due to a “per user surcharge” of $76.62 a month to pay for the repair of the current water plant, to address Ohio Environmental Protection Agency violations/recommendations that have accumulated, and to hire a full-time and a part-time operator.

On Oct. 6 at the Ripley Library Annex, the Village of Ripley hosted a public meeting on the “Ripley Water Sale” issue appearing on the Nov. 2 ballot, addressing the concerns of some Ripley residents.

There to present facts to Ripley residents in attendance were Ripley Mayor Nowana Bingaman and Administrator Gates.

Among the main concerns for Ripley residents in attendance was a “cost comparison” to let voters know what they would be paying for public water if they choose not to sell the system, and what they would be paying if they vote in favor of the sale.

Gates didn’t have exact numbers to do a comparison at the time of the meeting, but released the cost comparison later that week.

“You’ve got to have it in dollars before people pay attention,” said Ripley resident Rick Scott, requesting a cost comparison during the Oct. 6 meeting.

“We need to be truthful. We need to tell people it’s going to be hundreds of dollars in water bills (if voters don’t approve the sale),” said Scott.

According to Gates, it would cost approximately $2.5 million to cover existing Ohio EPA violations and do repairs to make sure the water treatment plant and distribution system are operating properly, and $2.5 million more to cover existing debt for a total of $5 million.

There will also be future costs for additional maintenance and crew, which could further increase water bills if the voters choose not to sell the system.

“When they come in to vote they are going to say, ‘What’s going to happen to my bill?’,” Ripley resident Brian Braverman said as he expressed his concerns during the Oct. 6 meeting.

Ripley’s current water system has several existing EPA violations and recommendations to address if voters choose to keep the system and vote “no” on the sale.

These violations/recommendations include: faulty gasket on outside salt storage tank, 37% water loss and no plan to address the loss, no plan for meter calibrations and/or replacement program, no water well maintenance program, need to conduct periodic residential surveys on premises to determine potential cross-connections to consumer’s water system through which contaminants could back-flow into public water system, no contingency plan or map of distribution system, no map of valve locations, no map of well fields, no map of surface water intakes, no map of emergency connections, must create and utilize a master plan/capital improvement plan for water system, and a water budget must be available to allow infrastructure repairs and maintenance.

There are also repairs that need to be made to the two water storage tanks located on Rankin Hill.

Over the years, Ripley residents have dealt with public water issues including brown or black water that stains tubs and toilets, corrosion destroying water heaters and appliances that require water, low pressure, and sediment build up in lines.

A number of Ripley residents have said they will not drink or cook with Ripley’s current public water.

“You have the ultimate say,” Bingaman said to voters during the Oct. 6 meeting.

“The citizens of Ripley have the ultimate say in finally getting their drinking water from a clean, reliable source,” said Bingaman. “The council and the mayor have recognized the village’s inability to afford to repair and maintain the system and they have given you the power to make the change.”

If Ripley residents vote to accept Brown County Rural Water’s bid as the new distributor, the current treatment plant will become dormant.

If the vote passes to sell to BCRW, it could take up to a year-and-a-half to complete construction on new ties to the water lines.

The current Ripley water treatment plant has been in operation since 2007.

The Village of Ripley will host another public meeting regarding the water system sale ballot issue with representatives of Brown County Rural Water Association present to answer questions at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the Ripley Library Annex.

The Ripley Water Treatment plant is in need of repairs. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/web1_ripley-water-plant.jpgThe Ripley Water Treatment plant is in need of repairs. Ripley Mayor Nowana Bingaman shows examples of some of the problems with Ripley’s current water system during a public meeting held at the Ripley Library Annex on Oct. 6. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/web1_water-meeting.jpgRipley Mayor Nowana Bingaman shows examples of some of the problems with Ripley’s current water system during a public meeting held at the Ripley Library Annex on Oct. 6.

Ripley residents voice concerns during Oct. 6 public meeting