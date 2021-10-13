The 2020-2021 volleyball season didn’t quite go the way the University of Cincinnati – Clermont volleyball team had expected.

Coming off a USCAA National Championship tournament appearance one year prior, the Cougars were ready to make another run at a national title. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the tournament completely.

UC Clermont kept at it, playing a handful of games in the spring to ready themselves for this moment.

“They’re hungrier this year,” UC Clermont head coach Josh Hamer said. “When they canceled the tournament in the spring, it felt like we were playing just to play. But I had two new kids on the team, that was experience for them. More experience for everybody. I think playing fall and spring will pay off for us this fall.”

Playing an expanded schedule of that sort wasn’t easy on anyone, players or staff alike.

“The season was long,” Alaina Smith, an outside hitter for the team this season, said. “Keeping a healthy mindset was a challenge for us to overcome and I think we did a good job of that.”

Hannah Holscher, another returning player for UC Clermont, agreed with Smith and noted that there were on-court differences in how the games were played that varied from opponent to opponent.

“We played, essentially, the whole year,” Holscher said. “It was really tiring. It wasn’t the same playing opponents, some places had fans.”

UC Clermont limited fan attendance last year, but as of this writing there are no limits this season. Getting back in front of that type of crowd is something the players are looking forward to.

“That really changes the atmosphere of the court and how we play,” Smith said. “I’m excited to be a few feet in front of our fans instead of a screen away.”

On the court, there are a few new faces to be found at UC Clermont this season. Some of those faces are local, as Milford High School graduates Logan Downs and Kennedy Robinson are on the squad this season. That duo is part of a freshman class that has hit the ground running.

“This is our first freshman class that kind of gets it,” Hamer said. “I think it’s because of our senior leadership. I added a couple transfers that played for me in club, we’re just exponentially better than we’ve been. There’s just something different about it this year.”

Aja Knott, a Cleveland State transfer, appeared in eight games for UC Clermont last year. Jayana Thompson (Thomas More) and Aniah Hollowell (Kentucky State) are among the players who have joined the team for this season.

“Everybody does their job and acts like they’ve been here,” Holscher said. “You can’t tell the difference between who is a freshman and who is a senior.”

That has helped foster a close relationship between the players away from the court.

“I think this is the best group of girls we’ve had, on and off the court,” Zoe England, a former USCAA first-team all-American, said. “We’re all really good friends when we’re not playing.”

That culture has turned into one of the program’s main draws from a recruiting standpoint.

“Our team culture is one of the biggest things about this program, it’s one of the reasons I came here,” Smith said. “We’re all really close, we all have our rituals and our traditions and everyone participates in everything. You can’t beat that.”

On the court, Hamer believes UC Clermont will be a well-rounded team.

“We’re faster than we’ve ever been,” Hamer said. “We’re bigger than we’ve ever been. You add to our typical good ball control, very good defense, we have a better block this year and we have a better offense.”

The Cougars will get to showcase those talents in front of a home crowd for the first time in quite a while. UC Clermont limited fans last year and the experience of playing in an empty Cougardome was a strange one.

“It’s hard to play in a quiet gym,” Hamer said. “When you only have your team on the court and the bench cheering for you, it’s difficult.”

Hamer said he was proud of how his team handled that adversity.

“I don’t think any of us thought it would be that hard, but it really is,” Hamer said. “If we’re able to compete in that quiet environment, we’re going to excel when we get into what they’re used to.”

UC Clermont opens the season with seven straight road dates starting at the Hawks Invitational on Saturday, August 28 at 9 a.m. The Cougars have just 10 home games this season and don’t play in front of friendly fans until Wednesday, September 8 against Rio Grande University.

“We’re around 35 or 36 matches for the season, and it’s been difficult to get people here,” Hamer said. “Everybody’s budget has kind of crashed because of COVID, cutbacks and everything else. We are having to travel a little bit more than we have in the past, we’re blessed to be able to do that.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

The University of Cincinnati – Clermont college volleyball team has an eye on a national championship run as the 2021 season begins. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/web1_UCCVB.jpgThe University of Cincinnati – Clermont college volleyball team has an eye on a national championship run as the 2021 season begins.