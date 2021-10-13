Cross country runners from across Brown County began a busy week at the Jim Neu Invitational at Western Brown High School on Tuesday, September 7.

In the boys’ varsity race, Western Brown placed third in the team standings, losing a tiebreaker to CNE for second place. Both teams tied with 65 points. MVCA won the boys title with 58.

Colton O’Hara led the Broncos with a second-place finish in 10:39. Teammate Caleb Ware placed third in 10:59 with Luke Woodruff (11:34) in sixth.

Eastern’s Gabe Moore (11:49) placed 11th. Logan Owens (12:00) led the G-Men with a 15th-place finish. Mason Williams (12:05) took 18th overall.

Ripley’s top runner, Jayden Bartley, finished 47th in 13:28. Alex Applegate (13:34) placed 51st with Clay Fossitt (13:46) in 53rd.

Isaac Deininger placed 58th for Fayetteville out of 101 runners.

Western Brown’s girls team rolled to the title, placing five runners in the top six: Natalie Rice (first, 12:43), Avery Vance (second), Hadley Jones (fourth), Jewels Davis (fifth) and Paige Abbinante (sixth).

Georgetown’s Savannah Faught broke up the Lady Bronco brigade with a third-place finish in 13:12. Eastern’s Brandy Schular placed seventh in 14:10.

Ripley’s Rachel Shepherd placed 13th, crossing the line in 15:20. Fayetteville’s Izzy Greene (19:27) took 42nd overall with Ripley’s Sara Schwierling (20:18) in 46th place.

Ava Walls (Fayetteville) finished 47th with Ripley’s Abigal Trapp in 55th.

Western Brown collected 18 points to win the team title. Georgetown placed second with 73. Eastern (100) finished fifth.

In the junior high races, Brayden Dill (Western Brown) won the boys’ meet with a time of 12:02. Eastern Brown took the team title with 55 points led by Kayne Dotson (fifth) and Jayse Riggs (sixth). Sam Ramer placed ninth for Eastern.

Eastern’s Killie Belcher was the top local in the girls’ junior high race. She finished fifth overall in 15:03. Fayetteville’s Alexis Deffren (15:22) placed 10th.

Later in the week, four of the five teams competed in four different meets throughout the area.

Eastern Brown competed at the Zane Trace Invitational on Saturday, September 11. Gabe Moore paced the Warriors in the boys’ race, finishing 41st overall in 20:13.44.

Eli Beath finished 127th, crossing the line in 25:03.96. A total of 182 runners competed in the meet. Eastern’s girls team placed eighth in the standings led by an 11th-place finish by Brandy Schular. She crossed the line in 22:48.65, roughly two minutes behind the race winner.

Teammate Annie rimes took 27th in 24:58.06. Another Lady Warrior, Taylor Smith, placed 36th.

Georgetown hosted the Vern Hawkins Invitational on September 11. CNE won the boys title with 31 points, finishing 13 ahead of MVCA (51) and 25 better than the host G-Men (73).

Logan Owens led Georgetown, placing seventh in 18:54.19. Mason Williams took 10th, Jacob Faught placed 13th and Caleb Jones nipped teammate Aaron Riddle for 23rd.

Savanah Faught won the girls varsity race in 20:49.04. Teammate Elizabeth Cahall took fourth with Caitlyn Sweet sixth and Ariel Riddle in seventh place. Autumn Sanders finished 14th for the Lady G-Men.

Georgetown would win the team title with 20 points. Hillsboro (38) took second.

Ripley’s Lady Jays crossed the river to compete in the massive Mason County Invitational in Maysville on September 11.

Anna Castle led the Lady Jays, placing 90th in 25:55.03. Teammate Sara Schwierling took 103rd in 28:43.14.

On the boys’ side, Joseph Castle led the Blue Jays with a 73rd-place finish in 19:37.41. Alex Applegate (19:57.50) placed 78th out of 158 runners.

In addition to the varsity races, the Mason County Invitational held competitions at the junior high, elementary (sixth grade and under) and primary (fourth grade and under) levels. Will Dragoo placed 26th for Ripley out of 148 runners in the junior high event.

Jenna Wilkins took third for the Lady Jays in the girls’ one-mile elementary run. Allison Cornette placed seventh in the one-mile primary run for Ripley.

Ripley’s Will Haus won the boys’ primary run, finishing ahead of 85 other runners in 6:33.58.

Western Brown runners traveled north to the Troy Twilight Invitational on September 11.

There were a total of four varsity races starting with the women’s gray race at 7:45 p.m. The Lady Broncos finished ninth as a team in that race led by Ashlyn Jetter’s 21st-place finish.

Alexis Fultz finished 35th out of 159 runners.

In the women’s scarlet race at 9 p.m., the Lady Broncos took fifth overall in the team standings, two points behind Beavercreek for fourth.

Natalie Rice led the Lady Broncos with a seventh-place finish in 19:45.1. Hadley Jones (20:36.7) finished 26th with Avery Vance (20:37.8) in 30th.

Western Brown’s Colton O’Hara won the boys race, finishing in 16:08.0. Caleb Ware (17:14.8) took 16th overall with Luke Woodruff (18:00.2) 40th out of 145 runners.

Four of the five schools are back in action on Saturday, September 18. Fayetteville, Georgetown, and Ripley are slated to compete at the Bethel-Tate Invitational while Western Brown heads to the Milford Invitational at Valley View Nature Preserve.

Ripley's Alex Applegate placed 78th at the Mason County Invitational. Ripley's Sara Schwierling (20:18) finished in 46th place at the Jim Neu Invitational on September 9.