Ripley sports teams had a full week of action following the Brown County Fair break.

Cross Country

The Ripley boys cross country team took third place at the West Union Invitational. Joseph Castle placed fifth as an individual, crossing the line in 18:59.50. Teammate Jayden Bartley placed ninth in 19:23.40. Ripley’s Alex Applegate placed 20th in 21:06.60 with Clay Fossitt in 23rd (21:31.10).

The Blue Jays collected 58 points, falling one shy of Lynchburg in second place (57). Northwest won the team title with 29 points.

Rachel Shepherd led the Lady Jays with a seventh-place finish in the girls race. She crossed the line in 23:39.90. Anna Castle placed 22nd in 26:21.30. Abigail Trapp finished 34th.

Will Dragoo took fifth place in the junior high boys race, finishing in 12:55.80. Jevin Hopkins placed 12th in 13:36.90. The Blue Jays finished sixth in the team standings with 131 points. Eastern won the team title with 30.

Abi Taylor paced the Lady Jays with a 20th-place finish in 18:47.50. Brooklyn Manning (21:12.60) finished 25th.

Ripley is slated to compete in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference meet in Ripley at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 16.

Volleyball

Ripley’s girls volleyball team split a quartet of matches over the last week.

After falling to Peebles on Monday, October 4, the Lady Jays traveled across the river to sweep Mason County, Kentucky in two sets: 25-12, 25-21.

Olivia Dragoo led Ripley with seven kills. Brooke Sims tallied 11 assists and three aces. Rose Eckler led the team with nine digs.

Ripley then dropped a five-set match to Whiteoak at home on October 9. The Lady Jays won the first set 25-10 but dropped the next two 25-13, 25-21. After the Lady Jays forced a fifth set with a 25-20 win, Whiteoak won the fifth set 16-14 to take the match.

Ripley got back on the smiling side of the scoreboard against Lynchburg on October 11. The Lady Jays swept the visiting Lady Mustangs 25-16, 25-22, 25-13 to improve their record to 8-11 overall, 4-9 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

Girls Soccer

The Lady Jays only had one match last week, falling to Bethel-Tate in a non-league contest 3-1. Harmony Fowler assisted Rachel Shepherd on the team’s lone goal. Finn tallied 23 saves, giving her 192 for the season. The Lady Jays host Felicity on Friday, October 15 at 5:30 p.m. That is the team’s senior night.

Boys Soccer

Ripley’s boys soccer team dropped two games, a 10-0 decision at Bethel-Tate and a 12-0 contest at home against Peebles. Ripley closed out the regular season with a road game at Lynchburg on October 13.

