Western Brown’s running Broncos continued a strong start to the cross country season, sweeping the varsity team titles at the 2021 Ohio Classic Cross Country Extravaganza in Hillsboro on Saturday, September 4.

The Western Brown boys team tied with CNE for first place at 52 points. The Broncos won the championship on a tiebreaker.

Colton O’Hara led Western Brown with a second-place finish. O’Hara crossed the line in 17:03. Teammate Caleb Ware placed fourth overall in 18:02. Another Bronco, Luke Woodruff, placed seventh in 19:10.

Eastern’s Gabe Moore finished eighth individually with a time of 19:13. The Warriors placed ninth in the team standings.

Western Brown’s Jude Woodruff took 20th as an individual with a time of 20:24. Jack Fite placed 28th for the Broncos in 21:11. Wyatt Sexton’s 29th-place finish in 21:21 gave the Broncos the win on the tiebreaker. CNE’s sixth runner, Logan Carlier, crossed the line in 32nd place with a time of 21:54.

David Rice took 36th overall for the Broncos. Eastern’s Landen Koehler placed 46th. Fayetteville’s Isaac Deininger placed 40th as an individual with a time of 22:40.

CNE’s Summit Northrup won the event, finishing in 16:45.

In the girls’ varsity race, Western Brown put all five of their point scoring runners in the top nine. Natalie Rice took second overall, crossing the line in 20:54. Peebles’ Sam Seas won the race in 20:25.

Hadley Jones placed third for the Lady Broncos in 21:18. Teammate Avery Vance took fourth individually in 21:37.

Paige Abbinante (22:34) placed sixth for the Lady Broncos. Easterns’ Brandy Schular took eighth place in 23:05. Western Brown’s Raven Woods finished ninth overall in 23:10.

Another Lady Warrior, Annie Grimes, finished 13th overall. Western Brown’s Alexis Fultz (15th) and Summer Woodruff (18th) also earned top-20 finishes.

Fayetteville’s Izzy Greene paced the Lady Rockets with a 38th-place finish. Teammate Ava Wells took 43rd overall.

Western Brown finished with 16 points as a team. Hillsboro tallied 57 to take second followed by Greenfield McClain (73) and Leesburg Fairfield (86).

In the junior high girls event, Fayetteville’s Alexis Deffren led all locals with a third place finish in 14:37. eastern’s Killie Belcher (14:40) took fifth overall. Western Brown’s Aubrey Abbinante (15:18) finished in 10th wit hteammate Kendall Hanlon (15:19) in 12th.

Three other locals earned top-20 finishing spots. Brandy Huber (Fayetteville) took 16th as an individual with Eastern’s McKinze Moler right behind in 17th. Fayetteville’s Autumn Waddell placed 19th overall.

Hillsboro won the junior high girls team title with 57 points. Goshen took second with 62. The Lady Broncos tallied 71 points and placed third.

Western Brown’s Braydon Dill won the boys race, finishing in 11:47. Eastern put four runners in the top 13 starting with Jayse Riggs in fourth.

Preston West took 10th for the Warriors with Sam Ramer 11th and Jaidon Florence in 13th. Cash Smith (Western Brown) placed 14th followed by teammate Tyler Hitt and Fayetteville’s Kaden Connell.

Eastern Brown won the boys team championship with 59 points. Fairfield placed second with 69 followed by Hillsboro at 79.