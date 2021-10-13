Western Brown volleyball continues a strong start, SBAAC golfers continue league play and more in this week’s roundup.

Boys Soccer

Eastern Brown soccer battled Fairfield to a 3-3 draw on Thursday, September 2. Hunter Rose recorded eight saves for the Warriors.

Hendrix Likerman scored twice for Eastern. Christian Hoskins tallied a goal. Tyler Fahrian and Noah Shuemaker had one assist each for the Warriors.

Fayetteville’s week began with a 4-0 loss to Lynchburg. The defeat dropped the Rockets to 1-1 overall, 1-1 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Fayetteville fell to Cincinnati Christian 4-0 on Saturday, September 4.

Georgetown fell to Cincinnati Country Day on Tuesday, August 31. The G-Men dropped that decision 4-0.

Two days later, Georgetown tied New Richmond 2-2 in a non-league contest. The G-Men trailed 2-0 early but scored two goals to pull even.

Western Brown fell to Lynchburg-Clay 5-1 on September 2. Dylan Arn scored the Broncos’ goal. The Broncos rebounded later in the week with a 5-1 win over Hillsboro.

Ripley’s lone contest was a 12-1 loss to North Adams on Friday, September 3.

Girls Soccer

Fayetteville’s Lady Rockets fell to Lynchburg-Clay 6-0 on August 30. Lilee Coffman tallied 16 saves for the Lady Rockets. Later in the week, the Lady Rockets battled Legacy Christian to a 1-1 tie.

Eastern’s Lady Warriors picked up a convincing win over Fairfield last week. The Lady Warriors tallied six goals in a 6-2 win. Torie Utter and Rylee Leonard had two goals each. Madison Gould and Mary Litzinger had one goal each.

Mary Litzinger had three assists. Utter, Mackenzie Wiles, Madison Belcher and Emma Litzinger recorded one assist apiece.

The Lady Warriors had a non-league game against Georgetown scheduled for Wednesday, September 1. That contest was postponed due to weather.

Western Brown won a back-and-forth battle with Hillsboro on Saturday, September 4. A goal with 44 seconds left pushed Western Brown ahead for the victory.

North Adams defeated Ripley 4-1 on Friday, September 3.

Volleyball

Eastern Brown hosted Clinton-Massie and Bethel-Tate in a tri-match on Saturday, September 4. The Lady Warriors defeated Bethel-Tate in three sets but dropped a two-set decision to the visiting Lady Falcons.

Ripley volleyball topped Lynchburg 3-0 on August 31. The Lady Jays won the match 25-18, 25-21, 25-12. Rose Eckler led the team with 17 digs. Riley Finn tallied 12. Eckler also tallied five aces with Finn recording four.

Brooke Sims recorded 20 assists for Ripley. Olivia Hutchison led the team with six kills.

Western Brown won two matches last week. The Lady Broncos picked up a four-set win over Wilmington on August 31, taking the first set 25-11, the second 25-20 and the fourth 25-23. Wilmington won the third set 25-13.

Olivia Young led the Lady Broncos with 12 kills. Cassidy Armstrong tallied 10. Kyla Conley recorded 12 digs. Sophia Ernst finished with 25 assists.

Two days later, Young became the first Western Brown player to record 1,000 career kills. She did so in the Lady Broncos’ three-set win over Georgetown (25-5, 25-11, 25-9).

Girls Tennis

Georgetown’s girls tennis team faced off against three more National Division opponents last week, falling to CNE 4-1, Blanchester 5-0 and Felicity 4-1.

Golf

SBAAC girls golfers competed in the fourth round of league play on Thursday, September 2. The match, held at Wilmington Elks, saw Wilmington’s Lily Middleton take medalist honors. Middleton has a commanding lead in the individual standings, sitting in first place with 181 strokes. Goshen’s Julia Allgeyer shot a 48 and currently sits second in the league at 242.

New Richmond’s Lily Adams is third at 249. Goshen’s Skylar Reeves (255), Julia Matthewson (256) and Makenna Smallwood (269) round out the top six.

In the team standings, Goshen holds the lead over Wilmington 1,007 to 1,085. New Richmond (1,114) sits third with Western Brown (1,204) in fourth.

Western Brown’s low scorer was Aubrey Vance, who shot a 52. Vance currently sits ninth overall in the individual standings with a 275.

Eastern girls golf fell to Peebles and North Adams on September 2. The Lady Warriors carded a 288 while Peebles finished with a 226 and North Adams totaled 250.