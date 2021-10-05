Robert Jerome “Jerry” Daniel, 72

Robert Jerome “Jerry” Daniel, age 72 of Ripley, Ohio, died Monday, September 27, 2021 at Locust Ridge Nursing Home near Williamsburg, Ohio. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force and a member of American Legion Post 367 in Ripley, Ohio. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Overseas Short Tour Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Graduation Ribbon, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and the Air Force Training Ribbon. He served at Vandenberg AFB. CA, Keesler AFB. MS, Klamath AFS. CA, Rockville AFS. Iceland, Fort Meade. MD, Hessisch-Oldendorf AS. W. Germany, Grand Forks AFB. ND, Lindsey AS. W. Germany, Loring AFB. ME, and Bitburg AB. Germany. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at the Union Township Public Library in Ripley for twenty years and the Aberdeen branch for seven years.

Mr. Daniel was born July 29, 1949 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Velma (Kennard) Daniel of Ripley, Ohio and the late Delmar Daniel.

In addition to his mother – Velma Daniel, Mr. Daniel is survived by two daughters – Bobbie Jean Daniel of New York, New York and Jennifer Christine Daniel of Ripley, Ohio; two granddaughters – Chloe Marie Hamm and Callie Christine Germany. He also leaves behind his cousins – Martin Plymesser, and Daniel and Louise Burgess, and many more cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 1, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 367 of Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

