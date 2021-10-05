Donald “Gene” Price, 48

Donald “Gene” Price, age 48 of Ripley, Ohio died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Gene was an avid outdoorsman and was the owner of the Back 40 Farm and Land Management Company and was associated with the Redmond Hunting Industry. He was born August 11, 1973 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Donald and Wanda (Jennings) Price.

Gene is survived by his wife of eighteen years – Michelle (Taylor) Price, whom he married October 26, 2002; four children – Christopher Donald Price of Ripley, Ohio, Kelsey Michelle Price of Cincinnati, Ohio, Carson Price of Ripley, Ohio and Aubrey Price of Ripley, Ohio; one sister – Kelly Diener and husband David of Sidney, Ohio; one brother – Jeffrey Price of California and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Wheel’n Sportsman Ohio State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, http://www.your.nwtf.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}