International Underground Railroad Month brings important attention to one of the earliest civil rights movements.

Not only is the Underground Railroad a story of self-determination it is a story of people from diverse backgrounds and motivations, working across these differences, in ways that changed not only the lives of individuals, but the world. It remains an important example of the social change people can affect through collaboration and cooperation. A reminder of what unites us is more important than what divides us. These are the words of Deanda Johnson, Midwest Regional Manager of the Nation Park Service & Network to Freedom Program.

Brown County has two nationally acclaimed Underground Railroad sites in Ripley, Ohio. These sites are, also, NetWork to Freedom sites, the John P. Parker House and the John Rankin House. Fall is a great time to visit these sites. They are both open through the month of October. The John Parker House located at 300 N. Front Street is open Friday & Saturday from 10-5 pm and open on Sunday 1-5pm. All other times by appointment.(937-392-4188) The John Rankin House at 6152 Rankin Road is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10-4 pm and Sunday 12- 4 pm. Why not plan a family trip to these historic sites in 2021?

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

The John Rankin House in Ripley. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/web1_rankin-house.jpgThe John Rankin House in Ripley. The John P. Parker House in Ripley. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/web1_John_P._Parker_House.jpgThe John P. Parker House in Ripley.

Visit Ripley’s two nationally acclaimed Underground Railroad sites