Michael W. Henson, 70, formerly of Winchester, OH, passed away September 18, 2021 at a hospital. He was born in Paducah, KY September 4, 1951.

He was a retired truck driver.

Michael is survived by his wife, Brenda, of 47 1/2 years; four children, Michael, Lorrie, Summer, and Shannon; four grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kiley, Harley, and Bryanna (all of California); his mother, Joy Henson McKinney; three sisters, Clara Courtney of Georgetown, KY, Peggy (Mike) Puckett, and Carolyn Yates (both of Winchester, OH); two brothers, Darrell (Debbie) of Sardinia, OH and Jerry (Teresa) of Georgetown, OH.

He is preceded in death by his father, Otis Henson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a charity of your choice in his name.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}