Thomas Floyd Patton, age 90 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired Director of Manufacturing for Cincinnati Electronics and a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. Tom received a letter of appreciation from the United States Air Force for outstanding performance while on temporary duty in 1955. After retirement, Tom worked for the Brown County Commissioners for six years in maintenance. He received a Certificate of Recognition for outstanding job service as a loyal and dedicated employee by the Brown County Commissioners and Staff. Mr. Patton was born on September 3, 1931 in Bethel, Ohio the son of the late Floyd and Beulah (Evans) Patton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister – Garnet Eileen Lindsey.

Mr. Patton is survived by his wife – Betty (Coffman) Patton; four daughters – Deborah Huber and husband Steve of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Donna Ramsdell and husband Todd of Milford, Ohio, Deanna Moon and husband Bryan of Batavia, Ohio and Jodi Sullivan of Milford, Ohio; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Library, 613 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

