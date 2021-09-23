Phyllis Jean (Martin) Beucler, age 97, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

She was born September 2, 1924 in Sardinia, Ohio, daughter of the late Lloyd and Freida (Busch) Martin. On July 1, 1950 she married Harold Wayne Beucler, who passed away on December 28, 2003.

Phyllis will forever be remembered for her love of God, her passion for sporting events, and the selfless care that she gave to all her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Rob (Veronica) Beucler and Connie (Danny) Kirker, both of Sardinia, five grandchildren, R.J. (Ashley) Beucler of Montgomery, Brett (Chelsea) Beucler of Mt. Orab, Cody (Tiffany) Beucler of Mt. Orab, Clint (Bradi) Black of Sardinia, and Candace Black of Sardinia, and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Ralph Martin of Bradenton, FL and Robert Martin of Colerain, two sisters, Mary (Martin) King of Hillsboro and Shirley (Martin) Berry of Blanchester, several nieces and nephews, and special friends, Jan Burchwell, Viola Doss, and Candy Flannigan.

In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her four brothers, Junior Martin, John Martin, Kenneth Martin, and Frank Martin, and a sister, Ruth (Martin) Thompson.

Funeral Services will be held at Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Dr. Sardinia, Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeremy Mignerey officiating. Interment will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery in Fincastle, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the church on Monday, September 27 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice, Villa of Georgetown, Clermont Mercy Hospital, and the Wound Care Center in Batavia for their wonderful care they gave Phyllis.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Ohio is serving the family.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eastern High School Athletic Boys and Girls Basketball Programs. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

