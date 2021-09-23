Freddie Lee Horn, 93

Freddie Lee Horn, age 93, of Higginsport, Ohio died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. Mrs. Horn was a bookkeeper for many years at the American Textile Company, the head dietician at the former Higginsport school and former mayor and council member in Higginsport. She was the secretary/treasurer of the Community Improvement Corporation in Higginsport and was a member of the Grace Baptist Church. Freddie was born March 29, 1928 in Mt. Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence and Orpha (Kratzer) Watson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Mike Horn in 1983; one daughter – Denise Hughes Prather; two sons – James Hughes and Tommy Horn; seven brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. Horn is survived by one son – Kevin Horn and wife Rose of Higginsport, Ohio; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one brother – Paul “Tim” Watson of Mt. Orab, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio. Scott Wilburn will officiate. There will be no visitation.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Higginsport, OH 45131.

