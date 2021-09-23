170th Brown County Fair just around the corner

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The 170th Brown County Fair is just around the corner, and attendance expectations are running high for what’s been dubbed Ohio’s “Little State Fair.”

When speaking of record attendance, past years have set the bar extremely high for the Brown County Fair. So, Scott Township Director and Brown County Agricultural Society Secretary and Treasurer, Christy Lucas, wasn’t too quick to predict a record turnout for 2021.

“I think our attendance levels will be high, but I don’t know if we will hit some of our records,” said Lucas. “I think if people can be outside, we’re going to be fine.”

The 2020 Brown County Fair was canceled for fair-goers to help limit the spread of COVID-19, but there was a huge turnout in 2019.

On Friday and Saturday nights during the 2019 Brown County Fair (the last “Little State Fair” that was open to the public), there were around 10,000 paying at the gates each night and that doesn’t include the high number of attendees who entered the gates with passes.

The Brown County Fair has experienced its share of rainy days in past years, but Lucas said the rain hasn’t really put a damper on past attendance numbers.

“But you know, when we’ve had some really rainy days (in the past) we’ve had unbelievable attendance,” said Lucas.

“People love the fair.”

The 2021 Brown County Fair kicks off in traditional fashion on Monday, Sept. 27 with the opening parade through the village of Georgetown around 5:30 p.m.

After the parade arrives at the fairgrounds, the crowning of the 2021 Brown County Fair King and Queen will follow in the Danny Gray Activity Center.

Tuesday’s Brown County Senior Fair schedule includes performances by Nashville Crush and Shenandoah in the main ring, and the demolition derby will start in the tractor pull area at 8 p.m.

Wednesday at 5 p.m. marks the start of the popular cheer competition in the main ring, and at 6 p.m. there will be a cake auction at Floral Hall. The championship truck and tractor pull begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thursday is Senior Citizens Day at the fair, with senior activities beginning in the Danny Gray Activity Center as early as 9 a.m.

The POW-MIA Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the main ring.

The talent show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Danny Gray Activity Center.

Open horse shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the main ring around the recently painted gazebo.

The weekend Brown County Fair schedule is filled with entertainment for the entire family, from petting farm and rides near the main entrance to the evening championship truck and tractor pulls.

There will be no live auctions on Friday and Saturday at this year’s fair. Instead, there will be a buyer’s room.

With over a week to go before the start of the Brown County Fair, there were already 160 camper forms received. On an average year.

Maybe it’s the food that brings you to the Brown County Fair, or maybe it’s the entertainment; but for many people it’s the chance to get outdoors and spend time with others.

“It’s the atmosphere, the sense of tradition,” Lucas said when asked what she enjoyed most about the Brown County Fair. “I know there are people who I haven’t seen in a whole year that I’m going to see at the fair. (And) I always look forward to some of the fair food…all of the fair food.”

The 2021 Brown County Fair will wrap up on Oct. 2.

Brown County Senior Fair Schedule

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

– GATES OPEN AT 8:00 A.M.

OPENING PARADE LINE-UP AT GEORGETOWN HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT – 5:00 P.M.

PARADE MOVES THROUGH TOWN – 5:30 P.M.

PARADE ENTERS FAIRGROUNDS – .APPROX. 6:15 P.M.

DEMOLITION DERBY (Tractor Pull Area) – 8:00 P.M.

CROWNING OF QUEEN & KING (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 8:00 P.M.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021

SCHOOL BOARD ADMINISTRATORS BREAKFAST – 8:30 A.M.

CAREER ACCESS ACTIVITY (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 1:00 P.M.

OPEN FEEDER CALF (Weigh-in) – 5:30 P.M.

NASHVILLE CRUSH (Main Ring) – 5:30 P.M.

SHENANDOAH (Main Ring) – 7:00 P.M.

OPEN FEEDER CALF SHOW (Jr. Fair Beef Arena) – 7:30 P.M.

DEMOLITION DERBY (Tractor Pull Area) – 8:00 P.M.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

CHEERLEADING COMPETITION (Main Ring) – 5:00 P.M.

CAKE AUCTION (Floral Hall) – 6:00 P.M.

CHAMPIONSHIP TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL (Tractor Pull Area) – 7:00 P.M.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Senior Citizen’s Day

(Senior Citizens admitted for $5.00, but does not include mechanical rides)

SENIOR CITIZENS ACTIVITIES BEGIN (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 9:00 A.M.

SENIOR CITIZENS RECOGNITION (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 11:30 A.M.

OPEN DAIRY SHOW (Open Show Ring) – 1:00 P.M.

OPEN HORSE SHOW (Main Show Arena) – 1:00 P.M.

QUEEN CITY CLOGGERS (N.E. Building) – 1:30 P.M.

FAIRBOARD ELECTION (Fair Board Office) – 2 P.M. – 6 P.M.

POPLAR RIDGE BLUEGRASS BAND (Floral Hall) – 3:00 P.M.

IRWIN, WATSON & McCARTY (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 4:00 P.M.

POW-MIA MEMORIAL SERVICE and LIBERTY BAND (Main Ring) – 6:00 P.M.

BROWN COUNTY FAIR TALENT SHOW (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 7:00 P.M.

CHAMPIONSHIP TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL (Tractor Pull Area) – 7:00 P.M.

OPEN HORSE SHOW (Main Show Ring) – 7:30 P.M.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2021

OPEN BEEF SHOW (Open Show Arena) – 9:00 A.M.

INTRODUCTION TO BEE KEEPING (Floral Hall) – 11:00 A.M.

GARDENING FOR POLLINATORS (Floral Hall) – 12:00 P.M.

OPEN HORSE SHOW (Main Show Ring) – 1:00 P.M.

DIVINE DESIGN (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 1:30 P.M.

PETTING FARM (Main Entrance Gate) – 2 P.M. – 6 P.M.

HUSBAND CALLING CONTEST (Floral Hall) – 3:00 P.M.

DAVID WAYNE (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 3:00 P.M.

BOBBY MACKEY & BIG MACK BAND (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 6:00 P.M.

CHAMPIONSHIP TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL (Tractor Pull Area) – 7:00 P.M.

OPEN HORSE SHOW (Main Show Ring) – 7:30 P.M.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021

WESTERN PLEASURE HORSE SHOW (Jr. Fair Horse Show Ring) – 9:00 A.M.

OPEN & DRAFT HORSE SHOW (Main Show Ring) – 9:30 A.M.

BABY SHOW (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 9:30 A.M.

PETTING FARM (Main Entrance Gate) – 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

MICRO-MINI TRACTOR AND TRUCK PULLS (Open Show Arena) – NOON

OPEN HORSE AND DRAFT SHOW (Main Ring) – 1:00 P.M.

SOUL SCAPE (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 1:30 P.M.

ROCKWELL BAND (Danny Gray Activity Center) – 3:30 P.M.

BROWN COUNTY FAIR TALENT SHOW (Danny Gray Act. Cnt.) – 6:00 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP TRACTOR & TRUCK PULL (Tractor Pull Area) – 7:00 P.M.

OPEN HORSE SHOW CHAMPIONSHIP & STAKE CLASSES (Main Show Ring) – 7:30 P.M.

CUTIE PIE AWARDS (Grandstand) Following Afternoon Session of Horseshow GEORGETOWN,

The 2021 Brown County Fair kicks off Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 2. Pictured above, Brandolyn Shular shows her steer during the 2018 Brown County Fair. The 2021 Brown County Fair starts Sept. 27 and will wrap up on Oct. 2.

Could this year’s ‘Little State Fair’ see record attendance?