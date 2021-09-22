Georgetown holds 20th Anniversary Remembrance of 9/11

It’s been 20 years since the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, attacks that would forever change America.

Many Americans can still recall where they were and what they were doing on that morning when they caught news that a hijacked airliner had struck one of the World Trade Center towers. Just after 9 a.m. that morning, another plane struck the World Trade Center South Tower. A third plane hit the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. Flight 93 that was headed to a fourth target crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after a group of heroic passengers fought against its hijackers.

Those attacks that occurred 20 years ago resulted in the death of around 3,000.

The war on terrorism had begun, and efforts to provide a safe and secure America rose to a whole new level.

Since the attacks of 9/11/2001, U.S. soldiers have served in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism, many making the ultimate sacrifice.

A crowd gathered on the Courthouse Square in Georgetown on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, as the Village of Georgetown held its 20th Anniversary Remembrance of 9/11 to remember those who gave their lives 20 years ago while attempting to save others and to honor those who do or have served to protect U.S. citizens since the 9/11/2001 attacks.

Among those taking the podium on Courthouse Square to speak to the crowd during Saturday’s 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance was Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis, who left the U.S. Army as a colonel and later joined the Ohio National Guard, being deployed to Kosovo in 2004-05, to Kuwait and Iraq in 2008, and to Afghanistan in 2012. Earning the rank as 38th Infantry Division Commanding General, Major General Ellis just returned to Brown County in 2020 after being on active duty in the middle east for more than a year.

“As we stand here today and we think back 20 years to 9/11/2001, we remember that day as the day that changed America, and the next 20 years and into the future,” said Ellis. “9/11 revealed to us the best and the worst in humanity. 9/11 showed us the worst of humanity when 19 individuals were willing to not only sacrifice their lives, but to kill almost 3,000 others in support of a political ideology. Most of those they killed were civilians who had nothing to do with national security or strategic objectives. They were just citizens going about their lives, and those 19 individuals felt like they were legitimate targets.”

“It’s the worst of humanity, because terrorism came from across the sea and it came to America.”

“And on that day, we saw the absolute best of humanity. We saw policemen and firemen run toward danger. We watched them perform in the worst of conditions in order to save others, and we watched them lay down their lives (so) that they might save a few more. Not only them, but we watched American citizens demonstrating the best of America on Flight 93, when they showed the world that Americans do not die on their knees. They die fighting evil. They gave their last breath fighting, and by doing so they saved hundreds of others,” said Ellis.

“For the next 20 years, our nation was changed. And for many of us in this community, our lives were changed. The U.S. Military traveled across the seas to bring justice to terrorism, the terrorist networks that supported those who attacked us.”

Ellis honored the soldiers he knew personally who died while serving the country in the war on terrorism.

“I’ve struggled with the question many of us have, was their sacrifice in vain? And the answer is no. You see, those soldiers died defending their fellow soldiers to their left and right. They gave their lives for the accomplishment of the mission and the defense of their fellow soldiers. They died showing the greatest love that anyone can demonstrate,” said Ellis.

Also speaking during the 9/11 Remembrance was Barb Davis of Brown County Communications Center.

“Just because a dispatcher doesn’t have any blood on his or her shoes doesn’t mean that they aren’t just as bruised and battered as someone who was physically on the scene. To those who worked on Sept. 11, 2001, those who worked in the aftermath and worked tirelessly until the scenes were cleared, to all of those and some of you present (who) may have gone to ground zero still with those long-lasting effects of that horrible day; you have my most heartfelt appreciation, gratitude and respect,” said Davis.

Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall issued a proclamation recognizing the 20th Anniversary of 9/11/2001.

“Let us each pray in our own way for the many who perished and those that were left vanquished and void of the loved ones that they no longer are able to touch and hold,” said Cahall, as he read the proclamation.

Georgetown Village administrator and U.S. Military veteran Art Owens served as the master of ceremonies for the 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance.

Also speaking at the event was Ohio State Representative Adam Bird and Nancy Montgomery.

Christine Tailer released doves as a symbol of peace as the event came to a close.

Also among those recognized during the event were local emergency responders and law enforcement.

A crowd gathered on Courthouse Square in Georgetown on Saturday to take part in the Village of Georgetown's 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance. A 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony was held on Courthouse Square in Georgetown on Saturday. Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall speaks to the crowd during the 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance held on Courthouse Square. Christine Tailer releases doves as a symbol of peace during Georgetown's 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance. Local emergency responders and dispatchers were present during the 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance held in Georgetown on Saturday. Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis speaks to the crowd during the 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance on Courthouse Square in Georgetown.