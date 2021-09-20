William Carroll “Cookie” Wallace of Mt. Orab passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in Maysville, Kentucky after a battling Cancer, he was 86 years old. Carroll was born to the late William and Pauline (nee Neal) Wallace on July 8, 1935 in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Carroll is survived by his loving children Joni Wallace of Georgetown, Ohio, and Bret Wallace of Mt. Orab, Ohio, his adored grandchildren Dustin, Kyle, Heath, Tiffany, Ramsey, Dillon, Dalton, and Colton; his numerous cherished great grandchildren; and his caring siblings Jeannine (Dick) Wallace of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Gary Lynn Wallace of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Darlene (Paul) Roades of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Ken Wallace of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to his parents Carroll was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce (nee Tissander) Wallace, and a daughter Trudy Wallace Crum.

Carroll was the Co-Owner of Wallace’s Super Valu. He was an avid golfer. He loved painting and Art; Carroll also loved to travel. He was a member of the Mt. Orab Lion’s Club, graduated from Western Brown High School class of 1953, and was a member of the Brown County Historical Society.

A Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Orab Cemetery on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Vernon Green will be officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Brown County Small Animal Shelter send checks to 422 Lincoln Ave, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or on their website at https://www.bchsohio.org

