Stephen King Germann, 71

Stephen King Germann, better known as Gurm, of Ripley, OH, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021 at the age of 71. Steve was born on December 23, 1949 to Isadore and Mildred Germann. He spent his youth working in the family’s grocery store, The Ripley Locker Plant, delivering newspapers with his duck Jo-Jo, and working a Pepsi-Cola route. He was an all-star athlete in many sports with his greatest expertise being in pitching baseball. During his High School years, he was scouted by both the Reds and Dodgers and after graduating he continued to play baseball in the minor leagues. Later in life he continued his passion for the game and spent numerous years coaching the little leagues.

Due to his love of people and conversation, he was a salesman by trade. Steve did not know a stranger and would help anyone in need. His happiest days were spent on the river, riding on the Dumas, raising cattle for a friend, playing cards, doing the daily crossword, and enjoying drinks with friends and family. You could always count on Gurm for laughs and a good time.

He is survived by his devoted children: Mary (Jesse) Roll and David Germann; grandchildren: Aubrey, Savannah, and Emma Roll; siblings: Carolanne Keller, Ronald (Joyce) Germann, Cindi (David) Otis and Marcia (Michael) Pfeffer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister: Natalie Schweitzer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 24 at 11:00am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ripley, OH. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Ripley Boat Club following the service.

In honor of Gurm’s love of baseball and inspiring youth, the family requests donations be made to the Ripley Youth Baseball and Softball Association in lieu of flowers or gifts of condolence. Donations can be sent to: RYBSA, First State Bank, 252 South 2nd Street, PO Box 7, Ripley, OH 45167. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}