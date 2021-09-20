Betty A. Miller, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on September 16, 2021 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Betty was born on February 5, 1931 in Chesapeake, Ohio and was preceded in death by her parents Clyde R. Thompson and Nellie (Ellis) Thompson, her siblings Gerald, Donald, Mona, Joseph, her husband of 54 years Kenneth and a son Michael.

She is survived by three children – Timothy, Kevin, Darren and daughter-in-law Debi. Betty is also survived by grandchildren -Michela, Lyndsey, Karley, Kelsey, Grant, and Grace; and great-grandchildren, Josie, Jace, Elinor, and Everett. She was an active member of the Georgetown Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 Auxiliary, the Georgetown Eagles, and community bowling leagues. Betty loved bowling with friends at the community lanes; she also loved a rousing game of euchre. Every once in awhile you could even catch her dancing a little at the Eagles. Betty had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. She set an example for all of us as to how life should be lived. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Tuesday. A private burial will be held at Confidence Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, OH 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

