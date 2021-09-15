If an individual has never registered or if you have moved and/or changed your name and have not notified the Board of Elections and would like to vote in the NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION, you must register or change your information with the Board of Elections by/on October 4th:

YOU ARE QUALIFIED TO VOTE IF:

• You are a citizen of the United States

• You are at least 18 years old on or before the day of the General Election

• You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election

• You register to vote at least 30 days before the election

PLACES TO REGISTER:

Online at boe.ohio.gov/brown/ on the home page down on the bottom left, click register online or go to voteohio.gov.

Board of Elections Office, 800 Mt. Orab Pike, Suite 111, Georgetown, Ohio 45121

Any branch of the libraries; any office of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles; any County Treasurer’s Office; any school or designated agency which provides public assistance or disability programs, during regular working hours.

EXTENDED VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE HOURS FOR THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS:

October 4, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Please call the Board of Elections at 937-378-3008 for any questions you may have.

BROWN COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

CONNIE AYERS, DIRECTOR

BETHANY PHILLIPS, DEPUTY DIRECTOR