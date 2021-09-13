Sonny Haitz, Life long Carpenter, Fisherman, and faithful Christian passed away in Travares, Fl after his battle with cancer attributed to Agent Orange. He was a dedicated CPL in the United States Army who served in Vietnam 1968-1969 where he received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 O/S Bars, Sharp Shooter Badge Rifle M-14, and Marksman Badge Rifle M-16

After returning hom he began building his own Army when he married his beloved Kathy Wilson Haitz. They Shared over 52 years together along with Daughters Letitia (Doug) Lubbe, Alitia (Jeremy) Hill, and niece, Lisa Schuler (Rick) Kimberly. He was blessed with 2 granddaughters Madison and Laura Lubee, 1 grandson Logan Leadbeater.

Sonny was raised in Ripley, Ohio and was preceded in death by his parents John Herbert Haitz Sr and Mary Brown Haitz and his older twin brothers Ronnie and Donnie Haitz. Also waiting for him were his lifelong fishing brothers Don Jacobs Sr and Bill Moberly.

The always devoted youngest brother of 8 siblings is survived by his 5 feisty sisters Herberta (Carl) Schneider, Ramona Barlow both of Milford, Ohio ,Joan Souder in Cleveland, Ohio, Pat (Bob) Rau, Russellville Ohio and Pam (Charlie) Reetz of Bainbridge, Ohio. Fishing buddies, Cecil Moberly, Dennis McNabb, Danny Johnson and John Myers. He also has so many Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews as well as delegated “Second Dad” and “Uncle Sonny” to so many of the girls friends to even begin to recognize.

Never a Cross word and a Heart of Gold. He was a devoted member of Calvary Christian Church for 39 years. He was always on hand to run sound, build sets and props for the many church programs and just lend a hand to all who needed.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday September 25, 2021 at 11:00am at Calvary Christian Church 15 Redwing Dr. Winchester, Ky 40391.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to Sonny’s favorite cause, Calvary Christian Church Youth Group.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}