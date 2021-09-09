Pamela Jean Stemmerding (65) passed away Friday, August 20, 2021. Pamela was born March 29, 1956, to Dewey and Lucille Watson. They preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by brothers Timothy Watson and Eugene Watson; nephew Kyle Watson; and son Harold Roy Stemmerding III.

Pamela is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harold Stemmerding II. Pamela also leaves behind her children; Jay “David” Noble II, Rachel Stemmerding, and Charlotte Stemmerding. Grandchildren Meagan Noble, Quinton Noble, James Matthews, Lilly Rock, Annabelle Stewart; Nieces and Nephews Jesse Watson, Casey Watson, Timothy Watson Jr., Heather Rector, and Amanda Watson; and several Great Grandchildren.

Pamela was love and faith, beauty and grace, and a light in the darkness. She was a writer, songwriter, musician, and singer. She loved the Lord and teaching the gospel. Her family and friends meant so much to her. She was a funny, sweet, loving, devoted wife and mother, and her children were her life. Her fight is over, and she went home. So, do not cry but let us rejoice as she celebrates her victory in the Kingdom of Heaven.

Until we meet again….

Celebration of life for Pamela will be held on Sept. 12th, 2021, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. For more info please call or text (513) 535-2425.

