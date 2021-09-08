Charles Emerson Colthar, age 93, of Mowrystown, Ohio, extended into glory Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 21, 1927 in New Hope, Ohio, son of the late Clemons and Naomi (Buecler) Colthar. On November 5, 1948 he married Gloria Burns, who passed away on February 2, 2016.

Charles was a carpenter for many years.

Surviving are his two sons, Charles Randy Colthar and Donald Colthar both of Mowrystown, daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bill Schmidt of Georgetown, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and twelve nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Gray and a brother, Wendle Colthar.

Graveside Services will be held at Mowrystown Cemetery, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Kraig Walker officiating.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions in Charles memory may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd. Mt. Orab, OH 45154. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

