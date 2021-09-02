Douglas Arthur Schneider, age 70 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Monday, August 30, 2021 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He worked for the Ohio Operator Engineers and was a member of the St. Michael Catholic Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Doug was born December 5, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Nancy (Sunderman) Schneider and the late Arthur Schneider. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother – Dean Schneider.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Schneider is survived by his wife – Kathy (Cook) Schneider; six children – Christopher Schneider and wife Patricia of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Alesha Brown and husband Mike of Sardinia, Ohio, Crystal Robbins and husband Mark of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Olivia Pierson and husband Philip of Wilmington, Ohio, Sarah Schneider of Sardinia, Ohio and Nicole Schneider of Mt. Orab, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Brittany, Marcus, Madison, Morgan, Emma, Caitlyn, Michael, Corbin and Victoria; and seven brothers and sisters – Sonny Sunderman, Wayne, Dayerll, Darren, David, Darlene and Desiree.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

