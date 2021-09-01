Constance “Connie” Ellison (nee McGlone), 94

Constance “Connie” Ellison, nee McGlone, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Ripley, OH, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the age of 94, under the care of Hospice of Cincinnati at Twin Towers.

Connie was born March 8, 1927 in Olive Hill, KY. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years, William Raymond Ellison, and two sons, William Michael Ellison (Elizabeth) and Leslie Alan Ellison (Chona).

Connie is survived by her adored sister Betty Jane McGinnis, her loving daughter, Lisa Lynn Howell (Jim) and son Kelly Lee Ellison (Karen); her daughter-in-law Chona Ellison; her loving grandchildren – Matthew Alan Faulkner (Rikki), Christine Nicole Ihle (Christopher), Ripley Capri Ellison, Eli Cordell Ellison, Braven Labiste Ellison, Jody Ann Brown, and Amy Michell Blair.

Connie served in the United States Navy and was a proud member of the Russellville Eastern Star.

Always proud of her Irish heritage, Connie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Per family request, a private service will be held in Sandy Springs, OH.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com

