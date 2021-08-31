Sandra Lee Martin, age 74 of Sardinia, Ohio died Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born November 15, 1946 in Spartanburg, South Caroline the daughter of the late Alvin Lee Wood and Sybil Christine (Gowens) Cooper. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one daughter – Daun Lorraine Osborne; one sister – Donna Ann Boone and her stepfather – Wilmer M. Cooper

Sandra met her beloved husband, Kenneth Owen Martin in Homestead, Florida in 1967. After they married and he got out of the Army they moved to Ohio. Sandra spent many years in law enforcement starting as a jail matron at the Green County Sheriff’s Office. After moving to Brown County, Sandra was the Chief of Rangers at Lake Waynoka, an Auxiliary Officer at Georgetown Police Department and retired as a Deputy Sheriff at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra enjoyed helping her community serving many years on the Sardinia Founders Day Committee and as an Auxiliary at the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio. She loved cooking, gardening and, working in her flower beds.

Sandra was fiercely devoted to her family. She is survived by her husband of 54 years – Kenneth Owen Martin; three daughters – Rebel Lee Martin, Kelley Dawn Yockey and husband Neil and Kenni Marie Barker and husband Bronson all of Sardinia, Ohio; three precious granddaughters – Celeste Barker of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sydney Christine Yockey of Chicago, Illinois and Kenzi Barker of Sardinia, Ohio; one brother – Thomas Cooper and wife Christine of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Michael Martin will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Mowrystown Cemetery in Mowrystown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District, 169 Winchester Street, Sardinia, Ohio 45176 or to the First Church Praise and Worship Center, 30750 Lake Logan Road, Logan, Ohio 43138.

