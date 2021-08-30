Mark Richard Lipps, age 65 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was retired from General Motors and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Dayton, Ohio. Mr. Lipps was born September 18, 1955 in Miamisburg, Ohio the son of the late Mark and Betty (England) Lipps.

Mr. Lipps is survived by his wife – Beverly (Bennett) Lipps of Ripley, Ohio; two sisters – Candace Smith (David) of Cleves, Ohio and Karla Price (Richard) of Hillsboro, Ohio.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com