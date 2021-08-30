Edna Lorine McKenzie, age 81, of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, August 27, 2021 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Higginsport Christian Church. Mrs. McKenzie was born March 31, 1940 in Lewis Township the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Darlington) Coleman. She was also preceded in death by a son – Eddie McKenzie; nine sisters – Leola Cline, Judy Davis, Delores McCarty, Garnet Snider, Wanda Hinton, Margie Vaughn, Shirley Estep, Geraldine Benter and Norma Carpenter; one brother – Charles Coleman.

Mrs. McKenzie is survived by her loving husband of sixty-two years – Roy McKenzie; eight children – Ricky Jones (Barb) of Georgetown, Ohio, Reggie McKenzie (Beth) of Georgetown, Ohio, Robin McKenzie (Tracy) of Georgetown, Ohio, Randy McKenzie of Ripley, Ohio, Mark McKenzie (Tangie) of Peebles, Ohio, Renee McKenzie of Ripley, Ohio, Brian McKenzie (Tara) of Russellville, Ohio and Carey McKenzie (Angie) of Wilmington, Ohio; twenty-five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters – Bonnie Humphrey (William) and Doni Lewis (Wayne) of Hillsboro, Kentucky; one brother – Gilbert Coleman (Barbara) Ripley, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Bill Arnold will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}